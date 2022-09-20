Grants Available To Promote Sustainable Agriculture

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says hundreds of thousands of dollars are available to help demonstrate sustainable agriculture techniques.

The Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Program’s Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Program will pay up to $50,000 to farmers and select organizations for projects that showcase energy efficiency, environmental benefits and profitability of sustainable agriculture.

Minnesota farmers, educational institutions, individuals at educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Applicants must be Minnesota residents, and projects must take place on Minnesota farms.

Funding will be awarded in early 2023. Projects must last two to three years, and grantees must be willing to share what they learn with others.

Previous projects included crop diversification and rotations, input reduction strategies, and alternative energy like wind, solar and biomass.

To find out more about the program, and to apply for funding, click here.