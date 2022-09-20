Sartell Middle School Swim Team Involved in Bus Incident

SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Middle School swim team were involved in an incident on a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The Sartell-St. Stephen School District says a bus transporting the team was pulled over by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office while enroute to a meet.

Get our free mobile app

The district says they do not know all of the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop.

District officials say they will be investigating the matter in conjunction with the Sheriff's Office and will handle any personnel matters in accordance with District policy.

All of the students are safe and another bus is bringing them back to Sartell.

WJON has reached out to local law enforcement agencies for comment. Check back for updates.