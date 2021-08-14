St. Cloud Knocked Out of VFW State Tourney

St. Cloud lost 8-7 to Grand Rapids in the VFW State Tournament in Austin today. The loss is their 2nd and eliminates them from the tourney. St. Cloud led 6-2 in the 5th before Grand Rapids scored 5 runs in the 6th inning to take a 7-6 lead. St. Cloud scored one run in the bottom of the 6th to tie the game. Grand Rapids broke the tie with a run in the 7th inning. St. Cloud finished 3-2 in the tournament and grabbed 4th place.

Players on the St. Cloud team include Kadyn Mork, Ben Schmitt, Will Allenspach, Blake O'Hara, Eli Preisler, Henry Burkstrand, Joe Hess, Devan Finnegan, Drew Leiser, Josh Mohr, Bladomir Brito, Ethan Lindholm, Parker Schulz, Jaxon Kenning, and Sutton Kenning.

Grand Rapids is playing Sartell in an elimination game today with the winner advancing to play Elk River in the championship.