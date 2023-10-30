St. Cloud Highway 10/23 Project Wrapping Up for the Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For motorists who use Highways 10 and 23 on the east side of St. Cloud this is the week we've been waiting for.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they'll be transitioning both roads back to four lanes of traffic throughout the week.

Project Manager Rob Abfalter says the transition for westbound Highway 23 will begin Monday.

Getting westbound on the new concrete. And then on the eastbound side, they have to do a lot of tape removals and things like that to get the eastbound side back to normal. They are starting that work today. The signals at Lincoln, 14th and County Road 1 will be four-way flash during the transition.

Abfalter says the four lanes of traffic on Highway 23 should be in place by Wednesday.

He says crews will then begin working on the westbound lanes for Highway 10 with the plan to have all four lanes open by Friday.

The on and off ramp access between the two highways will remain as they are now through the winter and until next fall when the project is complete.

Some of the other work that will be done this week includes digging a new pond on the northwest corner of the interchange, the retaining wall along the frontage road by the Dairy Queen, and some turf work.

Get our free mobile app

Abfalter says this was the more challenging of the two years and he says the project is more than half way done. However, the construction cycle for next year is the same from April through early November.

READ RELATED ARTICLES