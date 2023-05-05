Eastside Construction: LGS Electronics Seizing The Opportunity

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The massive two-year construction project on Highways 10 and 23 in east St. Cloud is officially underway.

The major road projects are going to impact businesses, residents, and travelers.

One of those businesses is LGS Electronics located off of Highway 23. Owner Josh Nelson says they've been preparing for this day for over a year.

MnDOT reached out to all the businesses about a year and a half ago, we we've had plenty of notice. We recently opened up additional stores on the other side of St. Cloud so now we have stores on both sides of St. Cloud.

Nelson says they plan to keep their east side locations open throughout the construction, but the new stores will help with the limited foot traffic.

He says with that in mind, his store and the entire strip mall will be getting a facelift.

I know traffic will be slow for the next few years, so we are going to remodel our east side locations. Same with our landlord of the strip mall, he's going to redo the entire parking lot and store front, just because we know traffic will be rough these next two years.

Nelson says while no one enjoys construction, he's excited for the new amenities and feels it will revitalize the east side when the project is completed.

WJON News will be doing a series of feature stories throughout the construction season with the local businesses impacted by the project on the east side of St. Cloud.

