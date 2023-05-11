Eastside Construction: Stoplight Bait Ready for Changes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Highway 10 construction project has started this year, and businesses along the corridor are preparing for a few years of challenges as customers navigate the construction to find them.

Aaron Kreller is the owner of Stoplight Bait. He said there was an initial shock this spring when frontage roads along the construction zone were repaired and improved to accept more traffic.

I think when they started the construction, they scared everybody (by closing) Lincoln Avenue and a bunch of the frontage roads. They want to clean up and clear up first before they detour people. So having everything closed around us was kind of an initial shock.

While Kreller admits the next two years of construction will cause headaches, he believes customers will adjust to the changes. He says Stoplight Bait has not made any major changes to its business but is ready to adjust to changes as they happen.

Kreller says many of his customers are already adjusting their vacation schedules to avoid traveling on Friday and Sunday to avoid the worst of the Highway 10 traffic congestion.

