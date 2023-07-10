Eastside Construction: Upcoming Highway, Intersection Closures

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The work on the Highway 10 and Highway 23 construction project continues to make progress.

MnDOT Project manager Rob Abfalter says the lack of rain this summer means they've gained 7 1/2 work days.

The next big event is coming up on Tuesday, July 18th. They have to close Highway 10 at 2:00 a.m. for several hours while they pour the concrete for the new bridge deck.

We have to close Highway 10 while we do that work for safety purposes. So they are going to start at 2:00 a.m. and we'll close 10 and put a detour up for that. I would say by 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. they'll open the road back up and take the detour down.

Abfalter says later this summer or early this fall they’ll have to shut down Highway 10 for 52 consecutive hours while they remove the old bridge.

He says motorists will also have to adjust to more intersection closures later this summer at Lincoln Avenue and Highway 23, at 14th Avenue and Highway 23, and East St. Germain Street at Highway 10.

Abfalter says he’s hoping to stagger the closures so they aren’t all closed at the same time.

Once a month Abfalter is on the News @ Noon show on WJON to give a project update on the massive Highway 10 and Highway project which is scheduled to wrap up late 2024.

