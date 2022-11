ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a big lottery winner here in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Saturday's North 5 drawing was sold at Coborn's on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud.

The prize won is $57,253.

The North 5 drawings are held daily at about 6:17 p.m.

Players pick five numbers between one and 31 and if you match all five you win the jackpot.

Tickets are $1 each.