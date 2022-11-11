Sartell Middle School Students, Staff Honor Local Veterans

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell Middle School students and staff took a break from their textbooks to honor our local veterans.

The school held two Veterans Day Assemblies Friday afternoon inside the main gym.

The event featured a presentation of the colors by the Sartell American League, patriotic music selections by the school's band, choir and orchestra and guest speaker Sergeant First Class William Pace shared a message with everyone in attendance.

Other distinguished guests included The American Legion Honor Guard, State Senator Jeff Howe, State Representative Tim O'Driscoll, Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum and St. Stephen Mayor Lisa Marvin.

Originally dedicated as Armistice Day, Veterans Day aims to celebrate the peace and the veterans who fought to make the world a safer place.