Republicans Name Demuth House Minority Leader

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday House Republicans named Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as the next minority leader of the Minnesota House.

Demuth was first elected in 2018 and has served the past two years as an assistant minority leader. She becomes the first black lawmaker to serve as a caucus leader and the first woman to serve as a House Republican leader.

With this position, Demuth has quickly elevated herself as one of the highest-ranking elected Republicans in the state of Minnesota.

Demuth replaces Representative Kurt Daudt who has held that position since 2018.

House Republicans will meet next month to elect a full leadership team