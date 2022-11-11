Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations.

Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park.

Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream of have a one-stop-shop facility you can go to after purchasing your new vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Jake Neu says the moving process started roughly three years ago. He says they consider several options, but ultimately decided to build a new facility.

We didn't know whether to build new or renovate our existing building when we started this journey a few years ago. This property fell into our lap and made the decision to start from scratch and build it the way we wanted to.

The new headquarters not only gives them the space they've been needing, but provides new machinery and technology to better customize your vehicle.

Neu says while they are still getting use to their new surroundings, they are planning to add some new services starting next year.

One thing we are adding early next year is window tinting and paint protection film. We want to make sure our staff is well trained with how that goes before we make it available to the public.

Neu says while they are still getting things dialed in, they can already notice how more efficient they've become.

If you wish to learn more about their products and services you can give them a call at (320) 529-8555.