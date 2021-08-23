St. Cloud Friends of the Library Hosting Special Teacher Sale

As the back-to-school season approaches, teachers are back in the classroom getting everything set up for a new year of learning. St. Cloud Friends of the Library is having a special teacher sale from August 23rd-31st. Teachers can purchase two children's or teacher's books and pay for the highest price book and get the second one free. There is no limit either on the number of books that can be purchased with this sale.

If you have a teacher in your life, you probably know that they spend a lot of money from their own pocket to make sure their students have the proper tools for education. They purchase supplies and books to make sure their students have access to them. A study in 2019 reported that the average teacher spent about $479 out of pocket on school supplies one year, and nearly 10% of teachers surveyed reportedly spending more than $1,000.

If you know a teacher, tell them about this sale. They're going to want to take full advantage of it for their classroom.

St. Cloud Friends of the Library Book Store offers a large selection of good quality used books and media, plus a variety of vintage and collectible books at bargain prices. They are located right inside the main entrance of the Great River Regional Library. The store is open whenever the library is open, and all are welcome to shop even when a volunteer is not present. Simply drop your check or cash in the secure drop box located at the front of the store.

St. Cloud Is Home to One of Three Art-o-Mats in Minnesota

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021