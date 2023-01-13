Tri-County Humane Society Offering $13 Adoption Fees on Adult Dogs This Weekend Only

Tri-County Humane Society is switching the unlucky narrative on Friday the 13th for adult dogs in their care. Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th the organization is offering $13 adoption fees on all their adult dogs.

We're hoping Friday the 13th is a VERY lucky day for TCHS dogs. Our kennels are full, and to inspire adoptions or second looks, we're dropping all adult dogs' adoption fees to $13 from Jan. 13-15. Change a shelter pet's luck – and find your new best friend in the process.

TCHS also added to their Facebook post on the promotion that there is no time limit on how long a dog can stay in their care as long as they are happy and healthy, they are just wanting to clear some room for other dogs to come into their care.

They even made a cute TikTok showing off some of the dogs that are part of this promotion:

I adopted my own dog, Norman, as an adult dog from the Tri-County Humane Society. He is my best friend, and I couldn't imagine my life without him in it. Adopting an adult dog is the way to go because a lot of the time they are house-trained, and you don't need to go through the destructive/naughty puppy stage.

Check out the adoptable dogs online here, and stop into Tri-County Humane Society this weekend to change the luck of these babies needing good homes.

