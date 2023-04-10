St. Cloud Fire Crews Battle Townhome Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to fire at a townhome complex in south St. Cloud Monday night.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 33rd Street South.

St. Cloud fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the attached garage and front door of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, however the fire caused over $210,000 in damage.

Authorities say one person was also taken to the hospital with burn injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

