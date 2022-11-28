St. Cloud Couple Competing At World Axe Throwing Championships

APPLETON, WISCONSIN (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud couple will be heading to Wisconsin this weekend to compete in the World Axe Throwing League Championships.

Nikki and Dustin Knight will compete together in the duals event, Dustin has also qualified in the big axe tournament, and Nikki will also throw in the hatchet event.

World Championships start Thursday and run through Sunday in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Nikki says axe throwing is a sport that is growing fast through league play.

Because if you come down to our location in St. Cloud you can qualify for the World Axe Throwing League Championships just by playing league. That's the beautiful thing the same people who are playing in South Africa are playing at the same target, same scoring system, and are entered into the same app to see where you rank with everybody in the world.

Dustin qualified for the championships based on his scores during league play here in St. Cloud. Nikki qualified at a regional tournament in Ohio.

There are no divisions so men, women and kids all compete against each other.

Nikki says the leagues at their business, United States Axe Throwing, here in town actually have more women than men.

A lot of women come in and are really good right away and then they don't make it to the next competitive level. I really want to bridge that gap because it's a sport that anybody can compete in.

Each event is a double-elimination bracket with the top eight scheduled to compete on ESPN on Sunday.