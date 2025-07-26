2025 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

(SUB-STATE # 11)

Orthopedic Sport Field Sartell/St. Cloud Tech Field

(Friday July 25th)

PIERZ POST 341 5 COLD SPRING POST 455 4

The Post 341 defeated their Sub-State rivals Post 455; they out-hit them nine to five. Chase Becker threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Bo Woitalla threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Grady Young, who went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, and Chase Becker went 3-for-4 for a RBI, and he scored two runs. Jackson Thielen went 2-for-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Link Toops went 1-for-3, and he scored a run, and Sawyer Lochner scored a run.

For Cold Spring Tyler Prom threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, who went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Cal Heying went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Nolan VanLoy went 1-for-1 for an RBI, with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Tyler Prom had a stolen base and a walk, and Jake Stalboerger scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 5 ALBANY POST 482 2

The Post 254 defeated their Sub-State rivals Post 482; they out hit them eight to five. Griffin Rothstein threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, two runs, two walks, and had four strikeouts. Gavin Weber threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, Noah Hemker threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk, and Noah Hemker threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk, and Shea Koster threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3 for an RBI, and Lucas Weber went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Ethan Mader went 3-for-3 and scored a run, and Owen Gales had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a doubl,e and he scored a run, and Vince Murn went 1-for-3. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, Brody Sabin had a walk and he scored a run, and Clayton Handeland had a walk.

For Albany Axton Orbeck threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts and Kyle Holm threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kyle Holm went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Abe Kalthoff went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, and Cohen Habben went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and scored a run. Blake Iverson had a walk and he scored a run. Hudson Linn had a walk, and Axton Orbeck was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ POST 341 vs. SAUK RAPIDS 254

(5:00 OSF)

If Pierz wins, another game will follow!