St. Cloud Approves Plan for Two New Apartment Buildings

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long-vacant lot in the heart of St. Cloud will soon have two new apartment buildings.

After a public hearing and a lengthy discussion, on Monday night the St. Cloud City Council approved the plan to rezone 19 acres of land and establish a Planned Unit Development for the property at the corner of Cooper Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Torborg builders will be building a three-story 74-unit apartment building with an 88-space garage, and also a four-story 62-unit apartment building with a 43-space garage.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the property has been a catalyst site in the city's Comprehensive Plan since 2015. He says the city has wanted to have multi-family housing on the property going all the way back to 1983.

The city believes with the apartment buildings being about a one-mile walk or bike ride from downtown, it will be attractive to people who work or want to go downtown.

Two people who live in the neighborhood spoke out against the project. Councilwoman Carol Lewis was also against it and voted no.

The city has about a three-percent apartment unit vacancy rate, and a study done a few years ago indicated the city would need about 7,000 new apartment units in the next seven to 10 years.

The two apartment buildings will cover about five acres of the property leaving about 14 acres remaining for future development.

The St Cloud Planning Commission previously held a public hearing on the project and also gave their approval.

