Minnesota Game Show Fans, Price Is Right Live Is Coming!

If you love to watch TV Game Shows and you've always thought that you could be a great participant, then your time has come! You could play the live version of the longest running game show in in television history.

You could be the next big winner on the The Price Is Right Live! You just might here them say your name and to, "come on down"! Or if you just like playing along from your seat, you can just be a part of the live audience.

The Price Is Right Live! returns to Mystic Lake March 7th through the 10th of 2024.

ABOUT PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE!

From the official Press Release:

The Price is Right Live! is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible contestants the chance to “Come On Down” to win cash and other fantastic prizes. Drawn contestants will play classic games including Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fabulous Showcase. Playing to nearly sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price is Right Live! has given away more than 12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America.

TICKET INFORMATION

WHERE: In the Mystic Lake Showroom

TICKETS: On-sale October 13th. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or go online to the Mystic Lake Website

PRICE: Starting at $29

WHEN: 5 different performances March 7th - 10th

ON-SALE: 10am Friday, October 13th

Mystic Lake is located in Prior Lake, MN.

Want to get a feel for the event? Check out last years tour.

