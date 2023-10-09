Second Avon Shooting Suspect Pleads Guilty

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second of two men involved in a 2022 shooting in Avon has pleaded guilty for his role in the crime.

Twenty-two-year-old Emmanuel Johnson has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree robbery involving a dangerous weapon.

Johnson, who was arrested in Harvey, Illinois, and extradited back to Stearns County pleaded guilty Monday.

The other man, 22-year-old Grant Monaghan, was sentenced to three years in prison on the same charge.

Court records show the shooting happened in a gun deal gone bad in March 2022. Police responded to the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast in Avon after an 18-year-old man said he was shot in the chest.

Monaghan told police during a deal to sell a gun, Johnson robbed the victim of the money and shot him once in the chest.

The victim survived the shooting.

Johnson will be sentenced at a later date.

