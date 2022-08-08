South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase.

Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Fairhaven Township at around 8:30 p.m. Three men advised deputies they work for a towing company and were receiving threats from Grossinger and that he had used his pickup to damage corn near the driveway of one of the victims.

Court records show while deputies were on the scene, Grossinger called again and had returned to the area. Officers say Grossinger was driving in the victim's ditch trying to cause more damage.

Deputies tried to stop Grossinger, but they say he drove off and led them on a 10-mile chase with speeds of 100-to-110 miles per hour. Eventually, the truck became disabled and Grossinger was arrested.

A field sobriety test showed a preliminary blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

Court records show Grossinger has two previous DWI convictions in February of 2021.

