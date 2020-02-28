Souhan; Wild Would Love to Make the Playoffs [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild blew out Detroit 8-1 Thursday night to stay in contention for a Western Conference wildcard spot. The Wild are 3 points back for that last spot. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the team and ownership is still hoping to make the playoffs despite the trades that they made the firing of Bruce Boudreau.

The Vikings have limited money under the salary cap. Jim thinks Head Coach Mike Zimmer would rather bring back veteran defensive end Everson Griffin than safety Anthony Harris.

The Twins will have a decision to make on the 26th man on the roster. The choice could come down to Willins Astudillo and Jake Cave.