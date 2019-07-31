Souhan; Wild Not a Big Surprise [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild fired General Manager Paul Fenton Tuesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He is surprised with the timing of the decision but not that the decision happened. Listen to our conversation below.

The MLB trade deadline is today. Cleveland sent pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati for a pair of outfielders and more. Jim thinks Cleveland really improved their offense. Jim expects the Twins to pursue relief pitchers today before the 3pm (Central Time) deadline.