Souhan; Wild Just Aren’t That Good [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild lost 4-1 at home against St. Louis Sunday night and remain on the outside looking in for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said we've been talking about the Wild all season as a potential playoff team but they just aren't that good.

The Timberwolves played without D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns Sunday. Towns missed the game due to injury while Russell was just receiving rest.

The Gopher men's basketball team won at Northwestern Sunday. Jim says the competition level that Northwestern presented allowed for the Gophers to shoot the ball well.