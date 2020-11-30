Souhan; Vikings Find a Way [PODCAST]

The Vikings came from behind to defeat the Carolina Panthers Sunday 28-27 to improve to 5-6 and they keep themselves alive for a playoff spot. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Chad Beebe went from being the goat to the hero in a matter of minutes after muffing a punt and then catching the go-ahead touchdown. Jim says Kirk Cousins didn't have a great game but did have a great 1st and last drive. He says Teddy Bridgewater didn't play well which really helped the Vikings cause.

The win for the Vikings keeps them in contention for a playoff spot. Jim says the Arizona loss helps, the Rams loss helps and the Bears loss helps. He says the Vikings will likely need to win all but 1 of their remaining 5 games. He says a win at Tampa Bay doesn't seem impossible right now. The Vikings host Jacksonville next Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m.

The Gopher men's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start after downing Loyola Marymount Saturday at Williams Arena. Jim says the Gophers should have won by more. He says they are still learning to play together with all the new faces on the team. He says Marcus Carr is clearly the team's top player but he also likes what he saw from Both Gach, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson.

The Twins are faced with a number of decisions in the offseason. Jim says the Twins won't like seek the top free agent pitchers and aren't in the market for a position player. He says it is likely that Alex Kiriloff will open the season as a starting outfielder. Jim expects the Twins to pursue a starting pitcher of similar quality to Kenta Maeda or Jake Odorizzi.