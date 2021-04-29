Souhan; Vikings Could Go Defense at #14 [PODCAST]

The first round of the NFL draft is tonight starting at 7 p.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says we think the Vikings want one of the top left tackles but that may not be the case. Souhan says it is possible that the Vikings could be looking at an edge rusher or cornerback. Top edge rushers available are Jaelan Phillips from Miami and Kwity Paye from Michigan. Both could be there at #14. Top cornerbacks available are Patrick Surtain II from Alabama and Jaycee Horn from South Carolina. Jim says the Vikings could trade up even though that is something not done often by General Manager Rick Spielman. Souhan also says acquiring a 2nd round pick isn't out of the question.

The Minnesota Wild lost 4-3 at home to St. Louis Wednesday night. The Blues scored 3 3rd period goals to come from down 3-1 to win it. Jim says the Wild are going to lose games like this sometimes but it shouldn't be reason for alarm.

The Twins scored 10 runs to win 10-2 at Cleveland Wednesday to snap their 4-game losing streak. Jim says Byron Buxton continues to amaze with what he's doing at the plate, in the field and on the base paths. Jim says the Twins really needed the solid starting pitching performance from J.A. Happ. He says Happ has really been good this season. The Twins also got a solid performance at the plate from some struggling players like Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco. Alex Kirilloff had 1 hit and is hitting .115. Jim would like Kirilloff to keep his spot on the active roster even when Miguel Sano and Max Kepler return.

