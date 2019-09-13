Souhan; Twins Should Get Some Guys Back Tonight [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 12-6 at home to the Washington Nationals Thursday night and dropped 2 of 3 games against Washington this week. Minnesota's lead over Cleveland in the AL Central is 3 1/2 games. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He expects Miguel Sano and Marwin Gonzalez to return tonight and Max Kepler and Jake Cave to be back this weekend. The Twins will play the rest of the season without Ehire Adrianza and Byron Buxton. Listen below.

The Vikings play at Green Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11am. Both teams are 1-0. Jim thinks the Packers made the biggest improvement to their secondary this season.