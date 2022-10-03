Souhan: Reason Viking Offense Hasn’t Changed Much in 2022

The Vikings snuck out a 28-25 win in London against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He explains that the offensive production is pacing behind last year's numbers despite the change in coaching staffs. Souhan says lots of people got excited about offensive minded head coach Kevin O'Connell getting ahold of this offense and what he may do with it. He says other than Justin Jefferson have another great year no one else is having as good of year as last year.

Souhan says Kirk Cousins' completion rate is down, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Dalvin's Cook's numbers are down, and they are getting little from Irv Smith Jr. He says players and coaches are saying they are still figuring things out with the new offensive scheme and coaching staff so improvement could be coming. The conservative, settle-for-field goal approach Viking fans were used to under Mike Zimmer continued Sunday. Souhan says that could be a product of Kirk Cousins more so than Mike Zimmer. He says Cousins will take the check down often instead of pushing the ball downfield to a covered receiver.

Kirk Cousins has received criticism in the past from his receivers like Stefon Diggs for not trusting the receivers to make a play in tight coverage. Souhan gives Cousins credit for reading the defense late in the game on the long throw into coverage to Justin Jefferson that set up the go-ahead field goal. He says sometimes Cousins will do that but he often times is more comfortable for the surer thing short throw.

Souhan says the schedule sets up well for the Vikings and expects them to have no problem getting to 12 wins this season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.