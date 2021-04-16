Souhan; Lynx Got a Steal In Davis [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Lynx selected Rennia Davis from Tennessee with the 9th overall pick in the first round of the WNBA draft Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Davis is one of the top talents in this draft and because of the depth of talent on the Lynx roster may have a hard time getting regular minutes.

The Twins snapped their 5-game losing streak Thursday with a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox at Target Field. Jim says there will peaks and valleys in each MLB season. He says Luis Arraez has been outstanding so far and it's not out of the realm of possibilities that Arraez wins a batting title at some point. He Arraez isn't big, fast or an incredibly good defensively but he is a just a good ball player. Hansel Robles got tapped with 3 earned runs in relief in yesterday's game. Jim says Robles has a chance to be really good here with his 97 MPH fastball that moves.

The Timberwolves play Miami at 7 p.m. at home tonight. Jim says Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to play. He says Towns missed a pair of games to be with family on the year anniversary of his mother's death. Jim says the Wolves would love to keep their top 3 protected first round pick this season. Souhan says Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State would be the best fit but they wouldn't go wrong with Jalen Suggs or Evan Mobley.

