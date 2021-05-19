Souhan; Fleury Tough to Crack for Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night in Game 2 of their best of 7 NHL first round playoff series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been the best player in this series so far. Jim says Fleury has made some fantastic saves and the only 2 goals he allowed so far in the series were goals that were tough chances for him. He was screened on Matt Dumba's goal last night and the Joel Erickson-Ek goal was a deflection. Souhan says the Wild have played well in this series and are still in good shape tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 in St. Paul Thursday night at 8:30, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

The Twins came from behind to beat the White Sox 5-4 Tuesday night. Jim says Miguel Sano can carry the Twins for a stretch when he gets hot. He got hot last night with 3 home runs and 4 RBIs including the game-tying 2-run homerun in the 8th inning Tuesday night. Souhan says he can tell when Sano is getting hot when he's hitting the ball square to center and right field. The Twins are 14-26 and need some help offensively. The Twins threw behind White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes last night after he swung on a 3-0 count against Willans Astudillo. Doing that is considered by some a violation of unwritten baseball sportsmanship rules. Jim disagrees with the Twins decision to throw at Mercedes saying the Twins shouldn't complain when they chose to use a position player to pitch in a blowout.

