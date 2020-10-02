Souhan; Cousins Isn’t a Top 20 Quarterback [PODCAST]

The Vikings are 0-3 and will play at 0-3 Houston Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says because of the emergence of young quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow Kirk Cousins isn't a top 20 quarterback in the NFL right now. Souhan says the Vikings prefer to run the ball with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison over having Kirk Cousin throw the ball more than 30 times per game.

Souhan says rookie receiver Justin Jefferson will likely be targeted the 2nd most behind only Adam Thielen in the passing game even if Jefferson doesn't start Sunday. He says the Vikings haven't been very transparent when it comes to identifying the timeline for Danielle Hunter returning.

The Twins were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday after being swept 2 games to none by the Houston Astros. Jim Souhan says he didn't see that result and neither did Twins management. Jim says the Twins could move Eddie Rosario in the off-season. He says Jake Odorizzi won't likely be back but they'd like to bring back Nelson Cruz.

Jim says young players Brent Rooker and Alex Kiriloff could be ready to contribute to the Major League team next season which makes Eddie Rosario status uncertain.