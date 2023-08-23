MN Viking Travels to the Brainerd Area. Vacation Or More?

It seems like a lot of big personalities have suddenly visited Northern Minnesota. It's easy to see why, it's obviously a beautiful area. But seriously, first it was Director James Cameron dining in Duluth. He was reportedly scoping out possible movie locations.

Then it was the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Miles Teller hanging out in Brainerd. You can read that HERE. Miles Teller is said to be friends with Vikings nemesis Aaron Rodgers.

Photo by John Sciulli-Getty Images Photo by John Sciulli-Getty Images loading...

And now it's Minnesota Viking Quarterback Kirk Cousins making his first visit to the Brainerd Lakes area.

Kirk Cousins actually makes the most sense since he lives in Minnesota. But still interesting to see him find time to travel just before the season starts. It's surprising that he hasn't already been there. But I'm sure he doesn't get a lot of time off. Or was there more going on with the visit?

He documented some of his stops with posts to his Instagram account. His first stop according to Bring Me The News was at Thielen Meats in Little Falls. An obvious tie-in with the name being the same as hi former Wide Reciever Adam Thielen. He took a picture under the sign and shared it on socials and tagged Adam Thielen.

Here was another one of he stops.

Photo screenshot by Brooks OBrian-TSM Photo screenshot by Brooks OBrian-TSM loading...

So, was he scoping out possible family vacation homes? Or was he finally taking the road trip because this could be his last year with the Vikings? Or maybe he was just on vacation for a day...

SKOL Vikings!

