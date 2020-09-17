Souhan; Big Ten Pressured to Play this Fall [PODCAST]

The Big Ten will play football this fall after all. The Big Ten will start play on the October 23-24 weekend which means Gopher football will play 8 regular season games. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren was pressured by players, coaches and school Presidents in the Big Ten to reconsider its decision to play this fall. Jim says nothing really changed as far as health and safety but because the SEC, ACC and Big 12 decided to play that may have influenced the Big Ten.

The Twins earned a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night to pull to within 2 games of the White Sox for first place in the AL Central. Jim says the Twins are built to win with home runs and they got 3 home runs Wednesday night. Jim says the Twins also have the starting pitcher advantage today with Kenta Maeda over Reynaldo Lopez.

The Minnesota Wild traded Eric Staal to Buffalo for forward Marcus Johannson Wednesday. Jim says Wild GM Bill Guerin is making a bold move here. He says Staal was a popular player in the locker room and with fans but is getting old. Johannson wasn't very productive with Buffalo but is 29-years old. Jim says it is possible that Guerin has a off-season plan and could lead to more trades and/or free agent signings.

The Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury Thursday night at 6pm in the WNBA playoffs. Jim says the Lynx lineup is good enough to win tonight and make a run in the playoffs.