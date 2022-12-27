Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls.
The game costs $10 per ticket to play. The top prize is $200,000.
The day before on Thursday there was also a $77,777 winner in the scratch-off game "Ruby Red 7's" at the Liquor Warehouse in Watkins.
And, earlier this month there was another $77,777 winner in the game "Ruby Red 7's" with that ticket being sold in Sauk Rapids.
Unless the winner chooses to opt-in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.