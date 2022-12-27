Minnesota Car Thieves Return Stolen Car Minutes After Taking It To Do This!

This time of year it can be tempting to go out and start your car and let it sit running in an attempt to warm it up. Law enforcement has constantly discouraged this, as it makes stealing that warming-up car pretty easy, and once they have your car, chances are they also have your keys, to your house, work, etc. Scary to think about right? Well, one Minnesota family has a video of someone stealing their car, and then immediately coming back to open up the garage door and took another car!

The Rosemount Police Department shared the eye-opening video of the brazen car thieves in action.

These videos show a recent vehicle theft and burglary where at least three suspects came to Rosemount in a stolen car from Minneapolis.

While here, they stole a car from someone’s driveway, and found a garage door opener inside. A few minutes later the suspects returned, opened the garage door, and stole another car.

A patrol officer happened to see all three vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed, attempted to stop them, but they all fled. Officers discontinued pursuit of the vehicles out of concern for everyone’s safety, in accordance with department policy.

After the pursuit was discontinued, one of the suspects lost control and left the roadway. The driver, a 15-year-old from Minneapolis, was apprehended by officers. Stolen property belonging to a separate victim in Hastings was also found in the vehicle. One of the other involved vehicles was later recovered in West St. Paul.

Similar crimes happened earlier this year in Rosemount, and they occur even more frequently on a regional level. They’re opportunistic with perpetrators targeting unlocked vehicles with keys accessible.

Stolen cars are often used to commit additional criminal acts, so taking steps to ensure your vehicles and home are secure can go a long way to protect you and others from being victimized!

This case is still active, Detectives are working on leads to identify the other suspects. A delinquency petition was filed for the 15 year old who was apprehended, citing multiple felony offenses.

Some things to think about the next time your park your vehicle:

Take the garage door opener with you, if you can. Remove valuables from the vehicle in an effort to make your car less desirable to break into, and finally lock your car doors.

It appears from the Rosemount Police Department that a 15-year-old was cited for multiple felonies for their involvement in this case, and others are being sought in connection.