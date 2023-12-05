Snow Totals from Monday Around Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- We finally got some measurable snow around central Minnesota on Monday afternoon into the evening.
The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had one inch of snow.
The new snow brings us to 3.6 inches so far for this season. We are still 5.5 inches below normal so far this season. The normal amount of snow for this date is 9.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud.
Last year at this time we were at 6.0 inches of snow.
Snow totals from Monday around central Minnesota:
Kimball 1.5 inches
Pine River 1.5 inches
Eden Valley 1.1 inches
Luxemburg 1.1 inches
St. Joseph 1 inch
Paynesville 1 inch
Rice 0.9 inches
Clear Lake 0.7 inches
The snow we got on Monday will be just a memory by the end of the week with highs expected to be in the mid 40s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
