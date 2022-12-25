Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening.

Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning.

Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota where 3-4" may occur.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in southwestern Minnesota. It will be in effect from noon until 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

A big warm-up occurs towards mid-week.