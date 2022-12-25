See What Celestial Christmas Gift Minnesota Might Get this Year!

It was around this time of the year, 37 years ago, that I saw the show in the sky for the first time and ever since that day I have been mesmerized. It is a challenge often to figure out when to watch, but today's technology has at least made it a bit better to predict.

Get our free mobile app

I'm talking about the beautiful Northern Lights, or as I like to call them the Aurora Borealis.

Photo by Jonathan Bean on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Bean on Unsplash loading...

According to many different apps and sites I've looked at we could have a chance in Minnesota to see them appear for us once again. As a matter of fact we might even get the opportunity to see them on Christmas Night. That is, IF the weather cooperates.

At this time it looks like a storm is supposed to hit or at least cloud coverage could be covering up, what in my opinion, would be one of the best Christmas gifts I could ask for. Besides time with family and friends. However, the forecast looks like we could have a few chances over the next few days, with the highest of the kp index numbers to be on the 27th.

Get our free mobile app

For those wondering on the kp, it measures or represents the geomagnetic activity and lets us know how active the lights will be and if we have a chance at seeing them farther south here in our state. The kp index is from 0 to 9 and the higher the number is, the better chance we have at seeing them. Again, this is all unfortunately hard to predict exactly when it could be happening and sometimes when they show in the sky it can last for moments, or for a glorious hour or more. But when it happens you'll be glad you witnessed them.

Back when I was in college at Concordia College in Moorhead, and headed out on Christmas break. I stayed in Moorhead a little longer, before heading home in the country, north of Detroit Lakes, to meet with a few friends who had just got back to town. When finally heading home that evening, I'll never forget I was about 20 minutes away from my parents when all of a sudden there they were.

Get our free mobile app

I was out on country roads and there wasn't much light other than the stars, when they appeared and their brilliance was like one I had not seen with them before. They danced and swirled from what seemed like the top of the world and I stopped and stared in awe of something so incredible. I've not seen them quite like that since, though I have tried.

Hoping over the next couple of days I might get that opportunity again. If you haven't seen them, I urge you to bundle up and try looking up at the sky to see if you see, what many - including myself to believe, is one of the most beautiful natural phenomenons you'll ever see in your life.

Looking at THIS Aurora prediction site, our Christmas gift in the sky is probably going to be best in a couple of days. Here's to hoping and Merry Christmas.

Also, take a glance at what was seen this summer in Minnesota:

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?