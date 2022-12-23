Passenger Killed After Two Vehicle Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police responded to a deadly crash.

On Thursday at 2:30 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on 20th Avenue SE, just south of the intersection with Minnesota Blvd. The initial investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling northbound on 20th Avenue SE, as the driver approached a curve and decline in the road, lost control, and slid head-on into an oncoming vehicle, traveling southbound on 20th Avenue SE.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from St. Cloud. She is pregnant and was taken by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.

A 61-year-old woman from St. Cloud drove the southbound vehicle, she had minor injuries and was taken to the St. Cloud hospital by St. Cloud Officers.

A passenger in that vehicle was a 68-year-old man from St. Cloud. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with severe injuries and died a short time later at the hospital.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

There was a witness who stopped to help shortly after the crash who left prior to the officers' arrival, the St. Cloud Police Department did not identify that person and would like to speak with them.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Roads were ice and snow-covered at the time.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Cloud Police Department. 320-251-1200