One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 10 in Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A car driven by 63-year-old Deborah Wippler of Little Falls was headed east when she lost control on the icy road, crossed the center median, hit a snowbank and was t-boned by a semi.

Wippler was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.