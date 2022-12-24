Two People Seriously Hurt in Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The crash involved a Jeep Cherokee and a Minivan which collided at the intersection 10th Street Southeast in Buffalo.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Schug of Montrose was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Sixty-four-year-old Fred Schmidt of Saint Bonifacius was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.