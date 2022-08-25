Slim Chickens Restaurant Confirmed for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting a Slim Chickens restaurant.

Back in September, we learned the Letnes Restaurant Group had planned to open 13 new Slim Chickens restaurants with locations in cities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Now the group confirms one of those locations will be here in St. Cloud. It will be located at 4181 Second Street South. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says it will be in the former Shopko West parking lot.

Mankato is also getting a new Slim Chickens restaurant.

Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant with dine-in and drive-thru service. Their menu includes chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique sides.

Slim Chickens has more than 145 locations in the United States and the United Kingdom with more than 650 locations in development. Slim Chickens started in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Get our free mobile app

The Letnes Restaurant Group currently operates 25 restaurants including Boulder Tap House, Grizzley's, Wood-Fired Grill, Olde Brick House, 7 West TapHouse, and others.