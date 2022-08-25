Popular Central Minnesota Drive-In Abruptly Closes Until Further Notice

Fans of Delano's Peppermint Twist Drive-In will have to wait to get their fix, as the restaurant abruptly posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice earlier this week. It has not been publically stated why the drive-in has temporarily closed, but the reaction to the news was met somberly online.

News of the sudden closure was greeted by fans sharing their support for the business in the comments, and offers to help the owners were made.

Since the announcement on Saturday to the business's Facebook page, there have been over 100 moments and hundreds of reactions to the closure.

According to the business's Facebook page, "The Peppermint Twist Drive-In has been family-owned and operated drive-in since 1982, and is a place to bring the whole family for gourmet burgers, shakes, and fun in our Teddy Bear Park."

The Peppermint Twist was typically open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11a to 8p, and has won numerous awards for being one of the best drive-ins in Minnesota.

Whether you stopped in for a burger or one of their famous shakes it was a trip down memory lane. Life seemed to slow down as you enjoyed your meal or sweet treat while you were at the Peppermint Twist.

I know I sincerely hope they are able to open back up this season, and if not this year next year as it's a summertime staple, grabbing a burger and shake at the Peppermint Twist.

