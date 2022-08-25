Man Arrested After Police Chase in Sartell

SARTELL -- Police arrested a man after a chase in Sartell.

Sartell police say the incident began just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.

Officers were trying to find Chad Hagen who had multiple active felony warrants. An officer spotted Hagen getting into a vehicle and tried to arrest him. Hagen then took off in a vehicle. The officer gave chase and a short time later Hagen got out of the vehicle and ran into a swamp area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help, a perimeter was set up and a police dog was able to find Hagen.

He was arrested without further incident.