Man Arrested After Police Chase in Sartell
SARTELL -- Police arrested a man after a chase in Sartell.
Sartell police say the incident began just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.
Officers were trying to find Chad Hagen who had multiple active felony warrants. An officer spotted Hagen getting into a vehicle and tried to arrest him. Hagen then took off in a vehicle. The officer gave chase and a short time later Hagen got out of the vehicle and ran into a swamp area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help, a perimeter was set up and a police dog was able to find Hagen.
Get our free mobile app
He was arrested without further incident.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.