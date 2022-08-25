The Weekender: Millstream Arts Festival, Comedy Show and More!
ST. CLOUD -- As the summer comes to an end get out and enjoy what fun activities remain. Hear live music at the Rock the Riverside concert series, take the kids to a movie under the stars in St. Joseph, get some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night, check out the Millstream Arts Festival, and enjoy music in the park in Clearwater. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Rock the RiversideSauk Rapids
There are just a few nights remaining for the weekly Rock the Riverside concert series in Sauk Rapids. Enjoy some live music on the banks of the Mississippi River at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids. This weeks featured artist is Walter's Wheelhouse Trio taking the stage at 5:30pm, followed by the Headliner Dirty Little Secret. The concert is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 25th, 5:30 p.m.
- 2
Movie in the ParkSt. Joseph
Take the family to see a movie under the stars in St. Joseph this weekend. Movie in the Park will be held on Saturday at Millstream Park. This weekends featured will be Encanto. The movie will start about 8:30 p.m. The movie is free and you're asked to bring your own blanket or lawn chair. Popcorn, candy and pop will be available to buy.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, August 27th, 8:30 p.m.
- 3
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
Make you way to Beaver Island Brewing Company in St. Cloud for a night of drinks and belly aching laughs! Every Saturday the business turns their taproom into a can't miss, comedy show featuring Minnesota's best stand-up comedians. Silly Beaver Comedy utilizes a large number of professional, talented comedians, guaranteeing you'll have a unique experience with each show. Cost is $15 to get in and the laughs begin at 9:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, August 27th, 9:00 p.m.
- 4
Millstream Arts FestivalSt. Joseph
The Millstream Arts Festival is back in St. Joseph this weekend. This is an outdoor art festival featuring local and regional artists’ work represented by the artist, live music ranging from bluegrass and folk to eclectic, street performances, children’s art, exhibits, demos and enticing local foods. The event runs Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. along College Avenue in downtown St. Joseph.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 28, 11:00 a.m.
- 5
Music in the ParkClearwater
The final “Music in the Park” concert series ends Thursday. Stop out at Eldorado Park in Clearwater for a night of live music from 6pm to 9pm, as well as food trucks. This weeks featured artist is Singleton Street.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, August 25th, 6:00 p.m.