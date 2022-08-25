The Weekender: Millstream Arts Festival, Comedy Show and More!

2

Take the family to see a movie under the stars in St. Joseph this weekend. Movie in the Park will be held on Saturday at Millstream Park. This weekends featured will be Encanto. The movie will start about 8:30 p.m. The movie is free and you're asked to bring your own blanket or lawn chair. Popcorn, candy and pop will be available to buy.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, August 27th, 8:30 p.m.