69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Winner Announced

ST. PAUL -- A new Princess Kay of the Milky Way has been crowned.

Rachel Rynda from Le Sueur County is the 69th Princess Kay. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.

Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the title with the coronation Wednesday night.

Briana Maus of Freeport was one of three scholarship winners.

Rynda's first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building for nearly eight hours to have her likeness carved in a 90-pound block of butter for the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair.