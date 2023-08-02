Slight Chance for Thunderstorms Again in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday in central Minnesota mainly north of I-94, with a few strong to severe storms possible.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.

Get our free mobile app

Storms and heavy rain impacted parts of northern Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Those storms did not impact St. Cloud, which remains very dry. We've had just 2 1/2 inches of rain so far this summer, which is about five inches below normal.

Also happening this weekend is the return of higher rain chances, with a soaking rain looking possible for southern Minnesota

READ RELATED ARTICLES