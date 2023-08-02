Monster Trucks Rocked The Benton County Fair Grandstand Tuesday Night

Monster Trucks invaded the Benton County Fair Grandstand Tuesday night in Sauk Rapids.

As parents of a five-year-old, we have been to several monster truck shows over the years. We have been to a couple of Monster Jam events, a Hot Wheels event and more. However, leaving the Fair on Tuesday night both my wife and son remarked that they had even more fun at the Benton County Fair event.

Photo: Dave Overlund Photo: Dave Overlund loading...

There were a couple of reasons why. First, the venue is much, much smaller than those where we saw the bigger shows so we got an up-close-and-personal view of the massive trucks.

Second, the price was right. $15 seemed a bit steep on its surface but it was a well-produced show that also included a very entertaining 'beater-cross' element, which featured beat up, regular vehicles going all-out to win a race on a short track.

There were plenty of highlights at the Beater-Cross, including a truck that rolled to a stop right-side-up, several crashes and even a couple of engine fires.

attachment-IMG_4654 loading...

Of course, the star of the show was Robosaurus. A 40-foot tall, fire-breathing dino-robot, Robosaurus came alive at the conclusion of the racing. After coming to life and rolling across the track, the colossal fossil picked up a Buick, took a few bites, then set the thing on fire. Awesome.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures