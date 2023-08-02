Do Minnesota Bicyclists Need To Stop For A Stop Sign? Not Any More!
Yesterday was a big day in Minnesota, but it wasn't because of the legalization of recreational marijuana. Bicyclists were smiling ear to ear in some parts of the state yesterday as that was the first day they didn't have to stop for a stop sign! That's right, bicyclists in Minnesota do NOT have to stop for stop signs.
I had heard about this becoming a law, but to be honest it slipped my mind until I saw a social media post from a Minnesota police department, in which it was educating possibly bicyclists about when they are required to stop for a stop sign, and when they can just roll right through.
The Faribault Police Department had a really good explanation behind the law change, and what it means for bicyclists and those sharing the road with them.
The bill, known as H.F. 677 allows bicyclists to go through a stop sign on the "left side of a dedicated right-hand turn lane."
In addition to the stop sign change, the bill also adds "a total of $70 million in appropriations for the fiscal years 2024-25 biennium for programs administered by MnDOT."
That money will be used for safe routes to school and be put into the active transportation fund.
The next time you are rolling up to a stop sign take a look around for someone on a bike, and keep your head on a swivel.
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Come Visit Albany, MN With Us in Pictures