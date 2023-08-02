Wednesday Marks Day Two Of The Benton County Fair In Sauk Rapids! [SCHEDULE]

The Benton County Fair got off to a rousing start Tuesday with the weather holding up despite threatening skies and a MONSTER TRUCK SHOW deafening fairgoers from the Grandstand.

Wednesday promises to ratchet the fun up a notch with a full day of fun and games in store for the folks heading to Sauk Rapids.

The fun starts early with 4-H Dairy Goat Judging in the Arena at 8 a.m., and continues with Draft Horse Show in the Grandstand at 9 a.m..

The Discovery, Ag Craft, Ice Arena and Heritage Buildings open at 10 a.m. and will stay open until 9 p.m..

At 11 a.m. there will be a Scavenger Hunt in the Little Red Barn, which will run through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Beer Garden and Midway both open at Noon Wednesday, with wristbands available for rides from Noon to 5 p.m.. Wristbands cost $30, otherwise tickets for single rides running from $4.50 to $9.00. Unlike some amusement parks or fairs, adults that wish to chaperone their kids on a ride must also buy full price tickets.

Today's entertainment at the Fair includes Sherwin Linton on the Cottonwood Stage from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by Gig Noonan from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Andy Austin between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m..

Tonight's Grandstand show is the always-popular Demolition Derby beginning at 7:30 p.m., while the Beer Garden stage features local favorites Mallrats beginning at 8:30 p.m..

Admission to the Benton County Fair is free and free parking in the neighborhood surrounding the fair is possible if you look hard enough. There are also pay lots available closer to the Fair if you prefer.