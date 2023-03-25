Gophers Edge Huskies at NCAAs

St. Cloud State lost to Minnesota 4-1 in Saturday night in the NCAA Fargo Regional Final. The Gophers led 1-0 on a goal from Bryce Brodzinski in the 1st period. St. Cloud State tied the game at the 16:53 mark of the 2nd period when Adam Ingram scored. He was assisted by Cooper Wylie and Grant Cruikshank. Minnesota scored less than 3 minutes later on a goal from Logan Cooley to break the 1-all tie.

Minnesota led 2-1 going into the 3rd period. The Gophers added an insurance goal in the 3rd period from Jackson Lacombe at the 8:16 mark of the 3rd. The Gophers added an empty net goal with just :31 left.

Jaxon Castor had 26 saves in net for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State's season ends with a record of 25-13-3. The Gopher advance to play in the Division I men's hockey Frozen Four against Boston University in Tampa Bay, Florida.